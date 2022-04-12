Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,365 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Macerich by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Macerich by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Macerich stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -467.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.