Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,489 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 180.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth $10,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

