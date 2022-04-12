Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 457,369 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457,369 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

