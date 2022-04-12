MILC Platform (MLT) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $679,561.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07597823 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.82 or 1.00350089 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

