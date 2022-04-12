Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Q2 by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 192,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,269.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 15,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,911. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

