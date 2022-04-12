Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 4,598 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.51. 377,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

