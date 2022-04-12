Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Cutera stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 930.42 and a beta of 1.73. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.