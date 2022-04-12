Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 136,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,970. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,519 shares of company stock worth $35,474,422. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

