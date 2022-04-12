Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $539,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 86,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

