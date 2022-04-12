Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $957,000 Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,238 shares of company stock worth $7,618,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

