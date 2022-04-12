Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,919. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

