Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 14,772 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,398. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.