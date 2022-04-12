Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 418 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.