Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 4,598 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 377,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

