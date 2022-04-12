Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.04. 96,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.39.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

