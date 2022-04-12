Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,221 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,446. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

