Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,747 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,879. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

