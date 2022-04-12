Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires Shares of 260 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 65,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.2% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

DHR traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $286.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $231.09 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

