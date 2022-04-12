Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 10,700 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 198,672 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,500 shares of company stock worth $742,976. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 60,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,228. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

