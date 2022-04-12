Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $103,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. 32,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,309. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

