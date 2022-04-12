Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.77. 18,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,943. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

