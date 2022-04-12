Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,293,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713,572 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

