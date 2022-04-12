Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $110,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

