Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 57,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

