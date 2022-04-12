Mithril Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and $5.02 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011009 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00234831 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

