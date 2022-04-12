Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 297,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

