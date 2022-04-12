MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $10.61 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

