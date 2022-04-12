Mizuho Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $44.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.09.

CTRA stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

