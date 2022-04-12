Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,697,000 after purchasing an additional 640,814 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,746,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

