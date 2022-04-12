Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $26.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.04.
About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
