Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONRF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moncler from €68.00 ($73.91) to €68.50 ($74.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

