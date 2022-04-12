Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

