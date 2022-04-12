Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $30,296.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.04 or 0.00600284 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

