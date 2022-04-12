MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $416.88, but opened at $401.01. MongoDB shares last traded at $411.07, with a volume of 2,535 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

