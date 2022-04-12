Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) to Issue GBX 1.36 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 125.75 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.77. The company has a market capitalization of £210.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63.

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Catriona Hoare purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £2,363 ($3,079.23).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

