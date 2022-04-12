Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.38

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and traded as high as $88.32. Moog shares last traded at $88.32, with a volume of 205 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.42.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 5.73%.
About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
