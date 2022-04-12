Morgan Stanley Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $480.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $327.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.85. Accenture has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

