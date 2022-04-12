Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $632.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $714.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $651.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

