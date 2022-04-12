Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.