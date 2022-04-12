Morgan Stanley Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $95.50

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.