Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.19.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $156,922,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.