Morgan Stanley Trims Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Target Price to $6.50

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE KORE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,591. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40.

Kore Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kore Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

