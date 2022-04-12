MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 2.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

