MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 2.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
