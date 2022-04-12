MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRC. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.37 on Friday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.