MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.02

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.02 and last traded at $127.49, with a volume of 132719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.62 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in MSA Safety by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,175,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

