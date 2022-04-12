MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 9,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,019. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

