MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTYFF. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.17.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

