MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.88.

TSE MTY opened at C$55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.09.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

