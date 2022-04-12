Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.38 and traded as high as C$13.05. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 322,213 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.
About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
