Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $225.42

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.42 and last traded at $224.43, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.36.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.